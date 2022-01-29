Guide dog • GrabPet driver insisted on extra fee due to dog's size

I am a Singaporean with vision impairment currently working in the United States.

I was paired with my guide dog, Moose, in the US, and recently brought him with me to Singapore.

In the US, I never experienced any problem commuting as ride-hailing services would gladly ferry a blind person with his guide dog.

I was shocked when my relatives in Singapore warned me that I should book only pet-friendly ride-hailing services here.

On Nov 28, my mum helped me book a GrabPet ride from Mustafa Centre to her place.

When the driver arrived, he told me I should pay $7 more because of Moose's size.

I explained that Moose is a guide dog. He insisted on the payment and, as I was rushing for time, I relented.

As I had already paid for GrabPet, which is more expensive than a standard GrabCar ride, I couldn't understand what the extra $7 was for.

I felt unfairly treated.

I hope Grab does not unfairly overlook the needs of blind people, whose guide dogs ensure their safety.

Anusha Sharma