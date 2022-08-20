Consider exemption for items sent abroad for repair

I have to send my watch to Taiwan for repair due to major defects. The watch is valued at more than $3,000 and covered by international warranty.

I checked with the Customs and Excise Department on whether the watch could be exempted from goods and services tax (GST) when it is returned, but was told that GST would apply to a watch returning from the factory on a warranty claim. I was surprised to hear that I have to incur another GST payment despite having paid GST earlier for this watch.

I understand commercial entities have an international warranty return exemption to support their transactions to service their customers.

I hope there can be a way for individuals like me to defray further GST payment for repaired items on international warranty.

Bill Tan