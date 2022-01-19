It's all right to leave for better prospects

As a retiree with 41 years of working experience, I would like to share my job journey to explain that joining the Great Resignation may not be a bad thing (Forget the Great Resignation, aim for the Great Refresh, Jan 14).

I started my first job in 1974 after serving national service and changed jobs five times, working in both the public and private sectors. I had better opportunities in terms of job position and rewards and a higher level of responsibility with each change.

Thus, joining the Great Resignation may not be a bad thing. It depends very much on each person's career aspirations and the salary, nature of work and career advancement the company can offer.

There is no reason for employees to stick with the same employer for the whole of their working life if they are unhappy working there.

Some factors that cause unhappiness in the working environment are beyond employees' control, such as the nature of the job, salary offered or leadership in the company.

Why should employees stay with the same employer if they can find greener pastures at other companies that would help them meet their job aspirations?

I am not advocating that employees switch jobs without first doing their own due diligence.

Joining the Great Refresh is also a good approach to prevent one from moving from one unsatisfactory job to the next.

Ng Choon Lai