Great power rivalry

Democracy and freedom a people's choice - not a falling in line behind US

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang rightly observes (Ukraine war: A warning on great power rivalry, April 3) that the great powers must move away from mutual demonisation and zero-sum thinking and seek win-win ways.

While Mr Han correctly identifies the increasing world division between freedom-desiring democracies and controlled autocracies, I would like to point out that democracy and freedom are a people's choice and not, as he suggests, a falling in line behind American hegemonic power.

By contrast, in autocracies, the people's choices and freedoms are severely curtailed or non-existent.

It is worth remembering that from late 1941 to 1945, Russia and Western nations were allies in the fight to rid Europe of Nazism but there were two very different outcomes: liberation and democratic freedom for the countries in western Europe and subjugation to the Soviet Union for the eastern countries.

The West does not expect Russia to play a subservient role to the United States, but the West, together with others including Singapore, expect Russia to act in accordance with the United Nations Charter and within the post-war rules-based order that respects territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Brian Dalby

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2022, with the headline Democracy and freedom a people's choice - not a falling in line behind US. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top