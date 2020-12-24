Forum: Great care at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

On Nov 24, I admitted myself to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for surgery on a wound on my leg after it did not heal for almost four months. The hospital stay was supposed to be about a week.

After a week, to my horror, the doctor informed me that my wound culture had deadly bacteria. My stay was extended to three weeks before I was finally discharged.

I am grateful for the good medical care and attention I received at Tower B, Ward B86 and B16.

First, I thank the doctors whose regular visits made me feel safe and secure.

Second, the nurses who attended to me 24 hours a day with such patience and understanding.

Third, the Singapore Airlines care ambassadors who made the days easier to pass, especially during this Covid-19 period when not too many visitors are allowed.

Lastly, I thank the Singapore Government for such a perfect arrangement for every Singaporean in this Covid-19 situation.

Lim Bee Lian