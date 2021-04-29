Grateful to those who helped injured wife

I wish to thank those who helped us when my wife was injured after her bicycle crashed into a concrete barrier near the Singapore Indoor Stadium on April 4.

She was bleeding profusely and a man offered his towel to me to try to suppress the bleeding.

A couple rushed over and the woman also helped to stop the bleeding, while checking on my wife's pulse and reassuring her.

Another woman used her umbrella to shield my wife from the sun and dabbed her face and neck with wet tissues to keep her cool, while someone called for an ambulance.

I was shocked and confused then and did not get their names. I am grateful to them and all other concerned passers-by.

Many thanks to everyone, and also the officer from Bedok police station who called to ask after my wife.

Steven Tng