Graduation a momentous milestone

Graduation, regardless of level, marks a momentous milestone in every student's life. For students with dyslexia and specific learning differences, it bears a distinct significance of their ability, resilience and fortitude to rise above literacy, self-esteem and socio-emotional challenges.

Especially in a year when learning has been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, a graduation ceremony is much more than a show.

It is a symbol of triumph over the past and positivity towards the future.

In the light of this, the Dyslexia Association of Singapore is striving to make our annual student graduation and achievement awards ceremony this year a unique and exciting experience, despite its virtual format.

Among the reasons for the ceremony is that it gives each of our graduates the same sense of pride experienced in a regular ceremony, by calling out their names and displaying their achievements.

While a virtual ceremony is still restricted in many ways, it has also given us a precious opportunity to show our students the importance of not giving up easily when life takes a different turn.

Chia Soo Chiao

Chief Financial Officer and

Director of Learning Centres

Dyslexia Association of Singapore