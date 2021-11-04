Kindness

Grab driver gave us an extra ride for free

My family booked a Grab ride on Friday evening to take my mother, who uses a wheelchair, to a nearby clinic in Clementi. She has dementia and was delirious.

Unfortunately, when we arrived at the clinic, it was unexpectedly closed.

Derrick, the driver, was kind enough to take us to another clinic nearby even though he was late for another booking.

If he hadn't made the extra ride - which he refused to accept payment for - we would have been stranded at the clinic.

Kudos to him as his act of kindness was exemplary.

Tan Keong Boon

