PetitionsSG an exploratory prototype

We refer to the article, "S'pore exploring petition platform where 10,000 signatures guarantee ministry response" (May 5).

PetitionsSG was an exploratory prototype created during Open Government Products' annual Hack for Public Good as part of an ideation process. It has never been live.

The website quoted in the article was built for internal user testing during the hackathon, but has not accepted any live petitions or signatures.

The Government actively seeks out views and concerns of citizens through various channels but we do not make decisions on the basis of petitions. The team has decided to no longer pursue the idea.

Chong Wan Yieng

Director, Communications and Marketing Group

GovTech