Govt needs to partner private sector players to develop renewable energy projects

Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang has hit the nail on the head in his column, "In new energy world, S'pore finds itself between a rock and a hard place" (July 17).

Singapore is simply not doing enough to diversify its energy sources, most importantly in renewable energy.

Because of geographical and climate constraints, Singapore has limited means to develop its own sources of renewable energy.

Mr Han refers in passing to two power import projects: solar power from Australia through a 4,200km undersea cable, and hydro-power from Laos using existing connections through Thailand and Malaysia. While solar power from Australia could be substantial, hydro-power from Laos relies on the Mekong River, which is drying up.

More encouragingly, the Energy Market Authority has issued two requests for proposals to supply up to a total of 4GW of low-carbon electricity to Singapore from renewable energy sources.

Proposals such as one by Singapore's Sunseap Group to invest in solar power in Indonesia's Riau Islands are also encouraging.

So, what can the Government do more? For a start, it needs to do more than just call for proposals; it needs to partner private sector players to actively plan for and realise major renewable energy projects.

The scale of the investment needed in the A$30 billion (S$28.5 billion) undersea cable project and the necessary political consideration suggest that Singapore has to work with neighbouring countries at a government-to-government level to develop such projects jointly.

Vietnam, which has significant offshore wind energy potential, could be a possible partner.

Wind energy generated off Vietnam could be supplied to Singapore through an expansion of existing connections in Thailand and Malaysia. Or it could be used to generate hydrogen which could then be shipped to Singapore.

The self-reliance Singapore has achieved in its water supply could also be achieved in its energy supply.

Seah Ah Kuan