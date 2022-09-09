Use recipient's language of choice

My neighbour, who is a senior citizen, received an SMS encouraging her to go for her second booster vaccination against Covid-19.

The message was in English, which she could not read, and she had to ask me what it meant.

I suggest that all government forms and registrations include a column to indicate a dominant language, so that communications with that person can be in done that preferred language.

Perhaps the inability of some seniors to read and understand the messages they receive has prevented them from going for booster jabs.

Frederick Tan Huay Teong