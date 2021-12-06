Good that many of them include the non-religious

I agree with several points made by Mr Samuel Tan (Deeper understanding of different religious beliefs bolsters society, Dec 2) and Youth Forum writer Zaqeerul Iman Shamshul Qamar (Parents should give kids a chance to discover their own religious beliefs, Nov 29).

We need to understand each religion's origin, beliefs and world view, going beyond just tolerating differences. And as our deepest views take root in our formative years, Zaqeerul is right that people should be given the opportunity to learn about other religions from a young age.

In a census last year, the proportion of non-religious Singaporeans has grown to 20 per cent of the resident population. The growth in the non-religious segment of the population is a global trend, driven by many socio-economic factors.

Non-religious people have diverse world views. Some philosophical schools of thought such as scepticism and virtue ethics date back thousands of years. Secular humanism has centuries of history.

Any effort to improve public understanding of religious diversity should include information on philosophies that inform the world views of many irreligious people. Religious harmony will not be complete if the non-religious do not have a place in Singapore's narrative.

I commend the efforts of many interfaith organisations to include non-religious Singaporeans in their dialogues. Several non-religious Singaporeans have become regular dialogue participants and even interfaith facilitators. The Humanist Society (Singapore) has been a regular participant in such dialogues.

Attending interfaith dialogues is an excellent way to improve understanding of different world views.

Cheng Chee Hoew

Committee Member

Humanist Society Singapore