Children and parents both benefit

I agree with Ms Quek Lay Choo (Besides tackling school start times, teach kids good sleep habits, April 20) that children should be encouraged to adopt a healthier lifestyle, which would include good sleep habits like sleeping earlier and waking early.

I have two children, aged eight and 10 this year. Since they were infants, my husband and I have trained them to sleep early, at around 7pm or 8pm. They have progressively moved to sleeping later now that they are older, but they will still go to bed themselves at the latest by 9pm, with occasional late nights for movies.

They wake up by 6am and reach school by 7.10am, before the reporting time of 7.30am. After they leave for school, my husband and I can start our day's routine of getting to work.

I feel the ultimate beneficiaries of my children's disciplined sleeping schedule are my husband and me. Once the children are tucked into bed, we can carry on with our work or enjoy some couple time watching a TV show together.

The children get a full nine hours' sleep and are not grouchy when we wake them up. By starting the day early, they get to enjoy more activities, especially during the weekends.

Of course, every family's situation is different and not all parents are home early enough to ensure their children go to bed at a specified time. I have friends whose young children are still up at 10pm or 11pm every night, and I always encourage these friends to train them to sleep earlier. It is a win-win situation for parents and children in the long run.

Chia Hwee Ling