Good, selfless leader

It is a pity that Singapore will lose a good leader whose heart is with Singapore and all Singaporeans, as good leaders are hard to find (4G ministers to pick new leader as Heng Swee Keat steps aside, April 9).

While I respect Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat's personal and selfless decision for the good of Singapore, I do not think he should consider his age a factor for him to step aside.

Mr Heng will turn 60 this year, and given Singapore's life expectancy of around 83, he has many good years ahead of him.

There are many leaders in the world who are much older than him.

Fortunately, Mr Heng will stay on in the Cabinet as DPM and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and that will give him an opportunity to continue providing his good service to Singaporeans.

I want to thank Mr Heng for his contributions to Singapore, especially during the Covid-19 crisis.

Ng Choon Lai