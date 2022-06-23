Global threats

Unity of purpose is key to tackling issues

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I read with interest Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam's views on a range of complex, daunting challenges which have an impact on the world (Confronting a perfect long storm, June 16).

His overall message should serve as a wake-up call for nations to both confront the issues headlong and collaborate creatively to find long-term, sustainable solutions to them.

A key tenet required is unity of purpose across a range of public and private partnerships, as well as across governments and institutions that have to come together in ways that have not happened historically.

I believe nations will need to work together on thoughtful, long-term solutions to these myriad problems, while retaining a sense of urgency as time is of the essence.

I also believe leadership is key. Wise, thoughtful leaders who can really listen, understand and appreciate multiple perspectives will be critical to success.

In a partisan, divided global arena, this may well seem like a pipe dream, but we owe it to future generations to unify and work towards common goals and aspirations.

Dushyant Ranawat

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 23, 2022, with the headline Unity of purpose is key to tackling issues. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top