Unity of purpose is key to tackling issues

I read with interest Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam's views on a range of complex, daunting challenges which have an impact on the world (Confronting a perfect long storm, June 16).

His overall message should serve as a wake-up call for nations to both confront the issues headlong and collaborate creatively to find long-term, sustainable solutions to them.

A key tenet required is unity of purpose across a range of public and private partnerships, as well as across governments and institutions that have to come together in ways that have not happened historically.

I believe nations will need to work together on thoughtful, long-term solutions to these myriad problems, while retaining a sense of urgency as time is of the essence.

I also believe leadership is key. Wise, thoughtful leaders who can really listen, understand and appreciate multiple perspectives will be critical to success.

In a partisan, divided global arena, this may well seem like a pipe dream, but we owe it to future generations to unify and work towards common goals and aspirations.

Dushyant Ranawat