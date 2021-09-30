Glad that no expense has been spared

As a senior citizen who has lived through Singapore's ups and downs, I am proud that we are under the care of this Government, which has not spared any expense to control the Covid-19 epidemic and treat all those infected.

We have done extremely well in containing the spread.

Let's not give up this fight but continue to strive to overcome this scourge sooner.

If everyone in Singapore cooperates and observes all Covid-19 protocols to the letter, we can hopefully bring this crisis under control.

Kadir Muhaideen