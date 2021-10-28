Glad for chance to watch SSO concert live

As a regular Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) concert-goer, I have had fewer chances to attend a concert since the pandemic started as many concerts were delayed or postponed.

However, I managed to attend an SSO concert at the Victoria Concert Hall under the VCHpresents series on Oct 16. During the concert, the musicians' humour, the warm chemistry with one another and their friendliness while introducing the composers' works created a closer bond with the audience.

It is regrettable, though, that due to the safe management measures, regular concert extras such as pre-concert talks, autograph sessions and post-concert chats are not available.

Concerts are also shorter - about 11/2 hours with no intermission.

Still, SSO fans are lucky to have these concerts for now and look forward to full-length concerts with all the concert extras when they can be held.

Dawn Chen Wenhui