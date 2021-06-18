Glad dialects are used to reach out to elderly

I refer to the recent slew of commercials in Chinese dialects on local television channels encouraging Singaporeans to get themselves vaccinated.

It is heartening to see that the authorities are willing to ease the restrictions on dialect content to reach out to the elderly - the most vulnerable group in the current pandemic.

As I watched the Cantonese version of the commercials, though, I could not help but notice that the two-minute commercial relied on Malaysia-born artistes to convey the message to elderly Singaporeans.

I wonder why no local-born speakers were cast and hope it does not reflect a sad state of affairs for the third-largest Chinese dialect group in Singapore.

Perhaps the relevant clan associations need to step up and contribute more to preserving the Cantonese language and culture before the younger generation lose touch completely with their roots.

Jason Goh