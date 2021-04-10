Give vaccine to at-risk patients aged under 45

Residents aged below 45 will be invited to book their slots for Covid-19 vaccination from June.

However, to date, there has been no mention by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on whether patients under 45 with certain medical conditions being managed in the primary care setting will receive priority for vaccination.

The evidence is clear that in addition to age, the presence of certain medical conditions - such as moderate to severe asthma, hypertension, diabetes and obesity - significantly increases the risk of Covid-19 patients developing severe illness.

As a medical practitioner, I am aware that Covid-19 vaccination is being offered at specialist outpatient clinics in the restructured hospitals to outpatients with chronic medical conditions, regardless of age.

However, I am unaware of any plans by MOH to offer the vaccine to patients under 45 who are being cared for at polyclinics or private clinics, both of which look after a large proportion of patients with chronic medical conditions.

Given that the vaccine is now available to residents aged 45 to 59, I encourage MOH to also begin offering the vaccine to patients with chronic medical conditions in the primary care setting, regardless of age.

Kwek Kon Yew (Dr)