Give Singapore's Covax allocation to other countries

Covax is an initiative meant to ensure the equitable global distribution of vaccines. According to a report by the Gavi vaccine alliance, which leads Covax, Singapore will receive around 245,000 doses in the scheme's first round of allocations.

I was disappointed to see that Singapore was one of the countries receiving the doses. As a wealthy nation, Singapore is more than able to afford vaccines, and to be at the front of the line for them.

Vaccines from Covax should be used to help developing nations instead, as they may not be able to afford vaccines and will be the last in the queue to receive them.

Singapore has done a very good job handling the pandemic and, as a result, the local transmission rate is very low. It can afford to give up its allocation to nations that are struggling more due to public health infrastructure and systems that are not as robust as Singapore's or most developed nations', resulting in higher cases of Covid-19.

Anderson Tong