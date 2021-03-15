Give funding to support all games in Singapore

There has been renewed hype over our national football association's aspirations for the national team to qualify for the 2034 Fifa World Cup.

Like many local football fans, I am extremely interested in the details of the 2034 master plan. I sincerely hope that this goal will not go the way of our failed Goal 2010 project.

I feel that it is also time for our sports associations to develop a holistic excellence plan to forward the cause of many other largely overlooked sports in our country.

All sports should be given visibility and financial assistance, for sporting excellence to be achievable.

I sincerely look forward to the day when we have not only a world-class football team, but also world-class teams in volleyball, basketball, badminton, table tennis, hockey, dragon boat and so on.

I believe Singapore has enough resources to keep our sporting scene happy and healthy. If we can spend millions on events like the Youth Olympic Games, then surely we can afford to fund our own sporting successes.

David Wong Yeng Kin