Give doctors authority to make patients get tested

It is concerning that a patient who was found to have the coronavirus had initially declined to be tested for Covid-19 despite having symptoms (IT engineer with bank is sole new community case, March 13).

When the authorities made rostered routine testing of many front-liners from various industries a requirement, many complied diligently as the onus is on the employer to enforce compliance.

While doctors cannot compel a person to get tested, the authorities have powers under the law to mandate testing, although they prefer to encourage patients to step forward and get tested of their own accord.

Has this become a weak link in the whole chain of procedures to protect the community? Perhaps the Ministry of Health should empower doctors to compel patients who fit the criteria for Covid-19 to take a swab test.

Rodney Neo Eng Chong