Give bosses feedback instead of complaining online

As I get older, I realise that monetary compensation is not the only thing that matters, and that my bosses, team culture, development and work environment also play a large role in how much I enjoy my job.

During my recent job search, I came across a platform which, besides listing jobs, also has a section where people leave anonymous reviews about their workplace.

Some complaints seemed quite valid. They ranged from career progression to companies dropping people once projects were completed to pay cuts.

It seems that people are channelling their voices elsewhere when they feel unhappy in their workplace.

Perhaps employees should keep the following points in mind before they feel the urge to complain publicly:

• A better method could be to speak to human resources or one's bosses after working at the company for some time. Employees are primarily paid to perform their tasks, but when they have proven themselves, they should offer some feedback and also get their employer's feedback on them.

• Never bad-mouth a colleague by name on a platform that is open to the public.

• Don't form your impression of a company from just the reviews you read online.

• Employees can always apply to other companies if they're not happy with their present employer.

• Keep a positive attitude about work, and maintain an uplifting life outside work.

• Celebrate milestones, birthdays and anniversaries at work.

• View your current role as a springboard to somewhere better. You may not always be able to change an organisation, but you can change yourself.

Hannah Chua Hui Zhen