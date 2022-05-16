Changes needed to enable better union representation

We refer to the letter, "Give gig economy workers here due recognition" (May 5).

Mr Lee Teck Chuan raised several salient points on gig workers that the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) is also concerned with.

Even before Covid-19, the nature of employment practices in Singapore had begun to change. We are witnessing increase of gig work and other alternative work arrangements.

NTUC recognises these shifts in the Singapore workforce, and will continue to adapt to advocate workers' protection, representation and welfare.

To that end, NTUC has been working to better represent the diverse groups of workers. Platform workers are in a grey area: they are neither formal employees nor self-employed persons who can dictate their own rates and terms. They rely on platforms to connect them with consumers and set their fees accordingly.

Traditional union models are also inadequate in providing sufficient representation for them.

Structural and legislative changes need to be made to extend the reach of unions and enable us to adequately represent the rights of workers who fall into such alternative work arrangements, like our platform workers.

As a member of the Tripartite Advisory Committee on Platform Workers, NTUC is working closely with our tripartite partners to come up with a set of appropriate recommendations.

Platform workers are an especially vulnerable group of workers. We agree with Mr Lee that more can be done to safeguard the interests of platform workers and improve their protections and welfare - specifically in three areas of priority: better work terms, better working conditions, and enhanced medical and injury coverage.

While they may work for their respective platforms, they do not enjoy statutory employment protections and may face challenges in seeking redress for work, safety and pay-related grievances. More can also be done to support the retirement needs of these workers, especially for those who may take on these roles in the long term.

As Mr Lee pointed out, the nature of work for those in such alternative work arrangements could translate to vulnerability to threats and evolving market demands.

The NTUC Freelancers and Self-Employed Unit and various associations including the National Delivery Champions Association, the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association were set up to better understand their needs and represent platform workers according to their unique employment circumstances.

We encourage more freelancers and self-employed persons to join relevant associations including the Visual, Audio, Creative Content Professionals Association and National Instructors and Coaches Association, so that we can collectively represent and advance collective interests.

Yeo Wan Ling