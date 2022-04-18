Young people not the only ones taking risks

I have some mixed feelings about Forum writer Alex Leow Yan Sin's opinions (Young people taking more risks to get rich quickly, April 11).

Young Singaporeans committing crimes for fast money is an issue, but I contend that the issue affects people of all ages.

Even though those below 30 accounted for about half of all people arrested as scammers and money mules (Young people in Singapore lured by fast buck to be money mules, March 21), I believe the number is proportional and reflects the trend of crime syndicates going online and targeting digital natives.

Mr Leow also holds a negative view of young people taking more risks in investing. I believe that there have always been investors with a high-risk appetite who dabble in risky trading strategies.

It is true that popular low-fee trading platforms targeted at younger consumers have launched recently. The dot.com bubble, however, burst way back in 2000, affecting many sophisticated institutional investors.

Furthermore, the Internet has empowered everyday investors to make well-informed albeit riskier investments.

I also believe that "pickiness" over jobs is not unwarranted, and does not necessarily have any link to self-entitlement as mentioned by Mr Leow.

For young people who have no industry-related experience in their resume, choosing a job that may not be where their passion lies or give them relevant industry expertise may lead to them straying away from their desired industry.

Down the road, they may lack the experience needed in the industry to apply for non-entry level jobs that are commensurate with their years spent working, setting them back and stunting their career progression.

But I believe many of Mr Leow's points are valid and warrant further discussion with all stakeholders involved.

Teo Chen Wei, 20

Undergraduate