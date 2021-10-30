Getai veteran must have many stories to share

I welcome the move by the organisers of Singapore Writers Festival to invite getai host Wang Lei as a guest speaker.

Unfortunately, there seems to be some disquiet among the arts community that Wang is not qualified because of his at-times vulgar speech and mannerisms in his other roles (Authors slam writers' fest for inviting Wang Lei as guest speaker, Oct 28).

I beg to differ.

He is one of the speakers on the topic Vanishing Trades, which must aptly include getai culture in this part of the world.

Any performed entertainment which is well received by the general public and the generations after becomes traditional art after decades of acceptance.

There should not be any elitist mindset on deciding which performing art is suitable for public consumption and which is not.

A story writer with real-life experience can write a more convincing story than one with only a good command of the language.

Wang has years of experience in the getai scene.

He must have plenty of stories to share with the audience.

Even if he may not be able to write a story based on his experience, someone in the audience may be inspired to do so.

I hope that the arts community gives Wang an opportunity to share his experience. I believe that many will likely gain something beneficial from the talk and hopefully create an inspiring piece of art work.

Foo Sing Kheng