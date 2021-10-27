Get the unvaccinated to exercise in outdoor gym settings

I support the current vaccination-differentiated measures in gyms (considered high-risk settings), such as limiting the size of unmasked indoor classes and programmes to 30 fully vaccinated persons.

However, it is currently permissible to engage in strenuous exercises in indoor gyms while unmasked, which may result in an infected person breathing heavily and releasing droplets of respiratory fluids that contain the virus.

Conscientious gym users will try to direct their heavy breathing away from higher-traffic areas, but it is often difficult to do so in smaller indoor gyms due to space constraints.

It may, therefore, be prudent to require unvaccinated individuals to exercise in outdoor gym settings only.

This would further protect unvaccinated and vulnerable persons from Covid-19, as well as safeguard Singapore's healthcare system and workers.

Yeo Kim Boon