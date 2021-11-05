GEP is a specialised programme; social equality is key

It is entirely understandable that the topic of the Gifted Education Programme (GEP) elicits strong feelings, given how important we believe children's academic education is to their future success and happiness (Reassess gifted programme in schools, Aug 26; Gifted Education Programme a lifeline for talented students, Aug 26; Consider extending smaller class sizes to all primary schools, Aug 27).

However, these discussions seem to not recognise the true nature of the GEP as educational support for neurodiverse children with specialised learning needs, and consequently overlook the importance of social equality in access to these services.

First, there seems to be a misconception that the GEP is a programme for academic high achievement. It is not, as evinced by the different natures of the GEP selection test and the PSLE. Likewise, giftedness is not an achievement but a form of neurodiversity - these children may have different learning needs, requiring specialised support in their most formative years.

Thus, I echo the sentiments of previous writers and ask all adults involved to please exercise more sensitivity on this matter. It is absurd for the GEP label to be desired as if it were an achievement earned through merit or effort.

Second, I wish to highlight the issue of social equality. There are many more resources to support the unique needs of the intellectually gifted nowadays, but most still require significant time, money and expertise to access. The GEP is one of few educational services available to all who need it regardless of their ability to afford it. It is thus vital that these services continue to be supported.

Even more vital is that more effort is put into identifying and serving populations known to be difficult to identify (minorities, low-income groups and those with learning disabilities).

I second a previous writer's suggestion to study the demographic profile of the GEP, and, further, compare outcomes of GEP pupils relative to the top 2 per cent to 5 per cent of non-GEP counterparts across socioeconomic categories. Does the programme meet a quantifiable need in society that justifies the resources allocated? Is it adequately serving every segment of society? Might there be evidence that its support may actually be more needed by certain underprivileged groups?

Finally, the special accommodations given to the GEP need to be reconsidered. Special-needs interventions should be tailored specially for the unique needs of the said population. If privileges such as small classroom sizes would also benefit mainstream students, why are they not implemented for everyone? This "some are more equal than others" special treatment artificially incentivises rational, well-meaning parents to hothouse their children, to the detriment of all subsequently mislabelled children.

The solution is neither to discourage hothousing (parents will continue doing their own cost-benefit analyses) nor to abolish the GEP (which will only increase the gap between those who can access alternatives and those who cannot).

It is to work on bringing the parts of the GEP that benefit everyone to everyone, while still keeping the parts of the specialised programme that truly benefit only the children with specialised needs - such as an appropriately challenging curriculum that fosters the joy of learning and teaches the value of hard work, and a community of peers who can relate to their unique concerns and challenges - available to them.

Jessica Xie