Singapore can be proud of being progressive

I was delighted to learn that Manpower Minister Tan See Leng is contributing $1 million to support women pursuing careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Tan See Leng gives $1m to support women pursuing Stem careers, April 8).

Women's full and equal participation in all facets of society is a fundamental human right. Yet, around the world, from politics to entertainment to the workplace, women and girls are largely under-represented.

Female educators have a positive impact on student achievement. When I was studying at St Andrew's Junior College, teacher Elizabeth Forshaw inspired and trained me to be a good writer and public speaker.

I am delighted that Dr Tan said: "For Singapore to become a truly fair and inclusive society, we require a whole-of-society effort to shift mindsets on gender roles, challenge biases and break barriers that limit women's potential and contributions."

A society in which people of different genders have equal rights, responsibilities and opportunities is essential in a progressive nation, and Singapore can be proud of being such a nation.

V.P. Nair (Dr)