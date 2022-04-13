Gender rights

Culture not good enough justification for bias

I refer to the letter by Forum writer Lawrence Loh Kiah Muan, "No need to rush women's development - nuanced approach to change may be better" (April 12).

Culture is not a good enough justification for discrimination and bias. If we accepted this, then we would still be following several outdated practices which were sanctioned by culture at one time or other.

Many changes do not happen organically. We have to make conscious decisions and policy changes to make them happen.

Further, and more importantly, this is really not a fight of women versus men.

As Mr Loh says, women are integral to men's lives as mothers, daughters, sisters and wives. Are mothers, wives, daughters and sisters not worth giving up some nebulous ideas of culture?

By Mr Loh's own argument, when women gain, men do too. So, let's take action to improve women's lives and benefit both men and women.

Seetha Sharma

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 13, 2022, with the headline Culture not good enough justification for bias.

