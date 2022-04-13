Consider biological differences too

There has been a lot of buzz recently on the subject of gender equality after the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development was released.

I do support this call for equality. In particular, women should be given equal pay and equal opportunities to take on more responsible roles on the basis of competence and ability, and not be discriminated against because of their gender.

However, we need to consider that there also are differences between the genders and not take the position that all things should be "equal", even at the expense of not acknowledging the differences which are biological and innate.

For instance, women can be prone to hormonal changes - they can be affected by monthly menstrual cramps and emotional fluctuations - and they are recognised to be weaker in terms of muscle strength and physical prowess.

These do not make them less equal than men, but the differences need to be noted, especially in areas of work that require physical strength.

Allowance should be given to women who have hormonal problems and they should not be taken to task without being understood.

In the area of relationships, men may be influenced more by physical attraction while women may value emotional ties more.

I am concerned that some of my female patients complain that some of their male colleagues harass them by telling them that they are not physically attractive. My female patients who are being treated for depression are severely affected by this.

Men and women should treat one another as colleagues with respect.

Quek Koh Choon (Dr)