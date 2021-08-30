Gen Xers should be seen as integral part of workforce

I am heartened to read of the pilot launch of Skills Path (New hiring scheme to focus on skills, not qualifications, Aug 15).

It is a programme led by LinkedIn that aims to promote hiring based on skills rather than a candidate's educational qualifications. Companies participating in the initiative include CapitaLand, foodpanda, Lazada, NTUC Enterprise, OCBC Bank and Zuellig Pharma. The programme is supported by the National Jobs Council.

As encouraged as I was when I first learnt of the programme, I am also sceptical, but not in its aims and mechanics. I just wonder if it is enough to shift mindsets that seem so entrenched in the way talent is hired in Singapore, especially towards Singaporeans aged between 41 and 56, also known as Generation X.

As someone who falls under the category of Generation X, I was born in an era before the digital age. Most of the Gen X group are sandwiched between ageing parents and children who are entering university.

We increasingly feel that we are being passed over when it comes to career opportunities. The struggle is real: Not only do we need to compete with Gen Y, or the millennials, who are digital natives, but we also have to contend with foreign talent in the small labour market here.

Although there are schemes like the Professional Conversion Programme for mid-career Singapore residents, the middle-aged have also been harder hit by the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. I know many Gen Xers who feel they are being relegated to second class when it comes to hiring opportunities.

I hope that those from Gen X can be viewed as an integral part of the workforce, including in the talent acquisition and development processes. We may not be as digitally savvy as the generations after us, but we have a lot to offer in terms of life and soft skills, and in mentoring the younger and emerging workforce, with our transferable skill sets honed over the years and our passion in investing in lives.

Don't write us off yet. We still have a good 20 to 25 years of unique value proposition that we can add to the richness and diversity of the workforce in Singapore.

Faith Sudharman-Chan