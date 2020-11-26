Gatherings of maids must comply with regulations

I understand and appreciate the need for migrant maids to socialise and be with their communities on Sundays. I have noticed a regular gathering of maids on the field adjacent to Newton MRT station.

There is food, music and dancing, and lots of photos and videos taken.

While the majority wear masks, some do not. Also, there is no social distancing and the gatherings can easily comprise 10 to 20 persons.

If the largest social gathering allowed remains at five, it is a bit concerning that this non-compliance with government guidelines is done openly. This could have severe consequences and undo the hard work and sacrifices of those in the community who have contributed to the current low number of infections.

I have observed fewer safe distancing ambassadors these days and wonder if this is because of the low number of cases.

We should not allow complacency to set in.

I support weekly social gatherings by migrant workers, but all must comply with social distancing guidelines at all times.

Michael Khoo