Why exclude Soh Rui Yong based on factors not related to performance?

I was shocked and disappointed to read that marathoner Soh Rui Yong has again been denied a spot to represent Singapore at an international sporting event - this time, at the Asian Games in Hangzhou in September (Team Singapore record, April 19).

The reason cited by the Singapore National Olympic Council was that it has "yet to find any satisfactory evidence to demonstrate changed behaviour and conduct by Soh Rui Yong (since the Hanoi SEA Games selection meeting) which would enable him to meet the non-performance-related standards required".

This is incomprehensible. Are non-performance-related standards paramount? What evidence of changed behaviour is needed? Does he have to apologise every week?

The most important criterion for an athlete to quality for any Games is to meet or exceed the set target. Soh not only met the criterion set for the marathon, but also beat the qualifying time for the 10,000m by 15.47 seconds.

We should think about the thousands of hours he has put in to qualify and make Singapore proud. He is the only Singaporean to have won two consecutive gold medals for the marathon at the SEA Games.

Soh is the best chance that Singapore has to win a gold medal in the marathon in Hanoi.

Are our officials holding personal grudges? I urge those who hold the power to decide an athlete's future to be forgiving.

Vincent Tan Tuan Kia