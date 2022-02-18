Gambling laws

Harder to deter kids if social gambling is legalised

Under new laws proposed in Parliament on Monday, physical social gambling among family and friends, regardless of age, may soon be legalised in Singapore.

While I agree that laws should plug the gaps created by the advancement of technology and clarify the boundaries between gaming and gambling, I am against the proposal to legalise social gambling among family and friends.

I have seen people fall out with family members and with friends during social gambling, and constantly remind my children of the negative effects of gambling.

This is no easy task as children and teenagers are already exposed to online gambling, given the accessibility of smartphones.

It may be even harder for parents to warn their children against gambling if the Government proceeds to legalise social gambling.

William Tan Chee Tong

