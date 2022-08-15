Gambling

Keep minimum age of 21 for all venues

Updated
Published
4 min ago

I welcome the new laws on social gambling in Singapore (New laws on social gambling in Singapore to take effect from Aug 1, July 31). They will set clear parameters for what is acceptable.

I am quite puzzled, however, by one of the changes under the new Gambling Control Act, which will make it an offence for those under 21 to gamble, except at Singapore Pools outlets where the minimum age is 18.

I do not understand the reason for this difference.

Gambling is a vice that should not be encouraged, especially among the young.

Hence, I do not agree that the laws should differentiate between gambling at a casino and gambling at a Singapore Pools outlet.

The minimum age should be 21 for all gambling forms and at all gambling venues.

Foo Sing Kheng

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 15, 2022, with the headline Keep minimum age of 21 for all venues. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top