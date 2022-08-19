We refer to the letter by Mr Foo Sing Kheng, "Keep minimum age of 21 for gambling at all venues" (Aug 15), proposing that we set the minimum age for all gambling venues at 21 years old.

The minimum age for placing bets at Singapore Pools' physical outlets was set at 18 under the Singapore Totalisator Board Act, and has been so for decades. It remains unchanged with the introduction of the Gambling Control Act.

Betting at Singapore Pools' physical outlets has lower risks compared with gambling in casinos and jackpot machine rooms, and betting through Singapore Pools' online gambling service. This is because the outlets are primarily just a venue for placing bets on various events, and there are also inherent safeguards including limited opening hours, which force a break in play, and the need for customers to physically head there to place their bets.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Gambling Regulatory Authority will continue to monitor the situation and review our social safeguards for gambling where necessary.

Audrey Seah

Director

Gambling Safeguards Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development

Ng Li Sa (Dr)

Director (Policy Development and Security)

Policy Development Division

Ministry of Home Affairs