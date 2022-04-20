Channel money collected from COEs to fund public transport

I read the column by Straits Times editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang with much interest (Funding public transport: Is it time to relook the model?, April 17).

I wish to comment on the point that the present amount of state funding to the public transport operators is unsustainable.

The Government has been consistently collecting billions annually from certificates of entitlement, or COEs (used to provide a means of transport, and thus transport-related), paid for by people who can afford to do so.

The money collected can be channelled to fund public transport, and this can be sustainable at least up to the medium term, if not the long term.

To put it more bluntly, it is like the rich paying for COEs, with the money being channelled directly to public transport for those who need it. There is nothing wrong with that.

Lau Kim Lon