Outside a flat in Sin Ming last week, I saw drinks, snacks, masks and hand sanitiser laid out for delivery riders to help themselves to.

The flat's elderly occupants often order food delivery due to their physical challenges.

Their actions show concern and compassion for the front-line workers who are making life a little easier for many of us during the prolonged pandemic.

I hope people will be inspired to follow this heart-warming example.

Joachim Sim Khim Huang