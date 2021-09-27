Friends' remarks make me worry for their well-being

Last year, 452 suicides were reported in Singapore, the highest figure since 2012.

This was a 13 per cent increase from 2019.

This issue is very personal to me, as I have many friends who seem to be harbouring suicidal thoughts, saying that "everything is going to break down" and "it doesn't matter, we're all going to die anyway".

These chilling quotes make me worry for their well-being.

When they receive their report books in school, they worry that they will be punished harshly even though some scored well.

Their remarks have only become more frightening over time. I am concerned for students in Singapore, as even my friends from primary school message me occasionally to say they can no longer cope with their mounting workload.

Although the Ministry of Education has decided to give teachers additional training on mental health literacy, I think that teachers need to also understand the competitive nature of Singapore's education system, where marks can seem to matter more than a student's well-being.

With night tuition classes and remedial lessons in addition to school, students are often mentally drained. Many are no longer able to cope with such a routine, and need more rest as they are still developing.

I echo the suggestion for schools to start 30 minutes later so that students can either wake up later or take that time to enjoy their breakfast, both of which can have a big impact in the long run.

Khor Yu Zhe, 13

Secondary 1 student

