Free parking can be offered only after residents' needs are met

We thank Mr Roland Chan for his letter (Still waiting for carpark review after two years, Feb 20).

Housing Board carparks in public housing estates are provided primarily to serve the parking needs of residents.

In offering the free parking scheme (FPS) on Sundays and public holidays, our key consideration will be the parking needs of residents.

FPS is implemented only after it has been ascertained that there are sufficient parking spaces to meet the parking needs of residents.

Since 2018, we have received several requests from Mr Chan for FPS to be implemented at the carpark in Serangoon North Avenue 1. On each occasion, we explained to him that HDB was monitoring the parking situation and would keep residents informed if we were able to implement FPS at the carpark.

Following Mr Chan's feedback to the Public Service Division in December last year, we contacted him again to let him know that we would update him if FPS was implemented.

Over the past three years, HDB has carried out several studies on the carpark situation in Serangoon North Avenue 1.

As the demand for season parking from residents remains high, we are unable to implement free parking at this carpark.

This is to ensure that there are sufficient parking spaces to meet the needs of residents.

We have explained our considerations to Mr Chan, and suggested that he consider parking at other carparks with FPS in the vicinity.

Given the different needs of the citizenry, we have to strike a balance to make Singapore a better home for all.

Marie Lim

Director (Carparks)

Housing Board