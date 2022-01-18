Legal route expensive even if successful

My husband and I found that the used car he bought had had its odometer tampered with.

When we reached out for help, the Land Transport Authority said it was not a road-related matter, and the Traffic Police (TP) did not respond.

We won a verdict of negligent fraud against the car dealer for tampering with the odometer, yet found ourselves unable to receive any form of compensation without first footing a legal bill that would cost more than the compensatory value of the car. Four years on, we eventually scrapped the car.

Civilians cannot do the job of reining in the cheats that linger in our midst via exorbitant legal means. I urge the TP to take a firm stand against motor-related fraudulent actions of all kinds.

Eva Wong