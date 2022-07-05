Be willing to speak up, and to listen

I am in two minds about how effective the dialogue on Forward Singapore, a road map that will set out policy recommendations and how society can contribute better to the nation's shared goals, will be (An opportunity to shape the way forward, July 2).

Will it simply be a token exercise, or will the 4G leaders embrace new and perhaps radical ideas to meet the headwinds in the new decade and beyond?

We are certainly at a crossroads; there are so many challenges to overcome. What we need are courageous people who are willing to speak the truth and people willing to turn an age-old policy on its head and view it from a different perspective.

What we need is open dialogue, to involve everyone who is interested in the country's outcome, including members of the public, academics, economists and members of the opposition, and above all, we need a listening ear.

Corinne Fong