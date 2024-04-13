Forum: Zero-tolerance stance against poaching and illegal wildlife trade

We refer to the commentary “Time to raise awareness about pangolin poaching in Singapore” (March 23).

We are committed to conserving the Sunda pangolin, which is native to Singapore, and critically endangered locally and globally. Singapore takes a holistic conservation approach, which involves enhancing habitats, strengthening ecological connectivity, raising awareness on its conservation, and taking a strong stance against poaching.

The National Parks Board (NParks) has established a network of nature parks surrounding our nature reserves and strengthened islandwide ecological connectivity, such as through Nature Ways and wildlife crossings like the Eco-Link@BKE and underground culverts.

This expands the habitats of pangolins, prevents genetic isolation, and increases their long-term resilience. These efforts are further complemented by habitat enhancement. For example, logs from fallen trees are left in nature reserves and nature parks, providing pangolins with ant habitats for feeding.

Singapore takes a zero-tolerance stance against poaching and illegal wildlife trade, as these activities harm biodiversity and disrupt ecosystems. NParks adopts a multi-pronged approach against such illegal activities, including monitoring physical and online marketplaces, surveilling poaching activities, taking enforcement action against offenders, and collaborating with international conservation and law enforcement agencies to combat illegal wildlife trade.

We will not condone the poaching of wildlife. We have enhanced our legal framework by increasing penalties, to deter poaching and to protect native wildlife. Under the Wildlife Act, it is an offence to kill, take or trap any wildlife without the approval of the director-general of wildlife management, and offenders may be fined up to $50,000 and/or be jailed for up to two years.

NParks investigates all feedback on poaching and illegal wildlife trade, and takes necessary and appropriate enforcement action against offenders. We will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to take tough enforcement action against offenders who poach and/or harm protected wildlife species. This includes seeking higher fines and jail sentences, where appropriate.

NParks works closely with the community on conservation efforts, and to increase awareness of the threats pangolins face and the importance of protecting them.

All of us have a shared responsibility to conserve our biodiversity and safeguard animal health and welfare by not taking wildlife from their natural habitats or contributing to the demand for exotic pets.

Those with information on suspected poaching or illegal wildlife trade can report it via www.nparks.gov.sg/feedback or call the Animal Response Centre on 1800-476-1600.

How Choon Beng

Group Director/Wildlife Management

National Parks Board