Forum: Younger children may face challenges on public transport

Now that more parents may encourage their children to take public buses or the MRT to and from school because of school bus issues (Getting your child to take a public bus or even a “bike bus” to school, June 24), I foresee problems that schoolchildren will have with the inadequate number of grab poles and sidebars on buses and trains.

The design of new trains (New MRT trains with more space, larger windows to run on North-South, East-West lines from June 4, June 1) does not seem to take into account these youngsters’ needs.

I have seen them laden with heavy backpacks struggling to balance themselves in the middle of trains, out of reach of poles or bars and too short to reach hanging straps or sit on bum rests.

Some civic-minded children will also tend to leave seats for the elderly.

Can something be done about this, please?

Amy Loh Chee Seen