Forum: Young trees to be planted to replace diseased ones

We thank Mr Matthew Tan Kim Chuan for his letter, “Pity so many trees were felled” (Feb 3).

We share Mr Tan’s concerns about global warming. As part of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) Green Hospital commitment, we started an initiative to plant more trees around our campus. In April 2022, we organised an event where staff and their families planted 250 trees. We also engage an arborist to conduct annual assessments of our trees to ensure they are growing well.

In recent assessments, the arborist found that some trees (Khaya senegalensis) along the stretch of road highlighted in the letter had white root rot disease, which could have likely spread to other trees nearby that were showing signs of deterioration. The trees may fall over in heavy rain and strong winds because of their weakened roots.

As the safety of pedestrians, passing vehicles and nearby buildings is a concern, we made the painful decision to remove the affected trees.

We assure Mr Tan and readers that we will be replanting young trees to replace the felled trees. We currently have over 1,000 trees on our grounds, and we plan to plant more as part of our greening efforts. We hope that the serenity of our lush environment will continue to draw users to our campus.

Samantha Ong

Director, Operations

Institute of Mental Health