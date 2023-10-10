Forum: Young seniors could consider taking a gap year before retirement

I read the commentary “A gap year could be a ticket to life-changing experiences” (Oct 5) with interest. Coincidentally, before chancing upon the piece, I had been discussing with some friends the idea of a gap year, or its equivalent, for young seniors.

While it is important to take time off during the course of one’s education, it is similarly important to pause and realign our bearings at different milestones in life.

One such important milestone is perhaps in our 50s, when we should be giving some serious thought to what we will be doing pre-retirement and beyond.

It is especially so in modern-day society, where we are all in such a mad rush; before you know it, you have reached retirement age. Then the realisation hits you. You don’t really know what to do with yourself after leaving the work station you have occupied for a major part of your adult life. If we truly desire to lead purposeful lives, we need to think about this and make plans accordingly.

Of course, it is natural for someone to pour cold water on such idealism and ask: “What about our mortgages?”

Can we truly afford to stop work for a period and go on a reflective sabbatical? There are bills to pay and commitments to manage.

But what if, after years of slogging and with some wealth accumulated in the form of Central Provident Fund savings, we allow ourselves to take some time off (perhaps not an entire year) and live off our savings?

And after that well-deserved rest and refreshing of our life’s mission, might we not come back with renewed vigour and continue on with the race? After all, we are living longer and expected to work till later.

As the authors of the book The 100-Year Life suggest, there are challenges and intelligent choices that all of us need to make so that the gift of longer life expectancy does not turn into a curse.

What we need is the courage and bandwidth to redesign and realign our lives to what we find truly meaningful. And of course, not having to worry about our mortgages definitely helps.

Tristan Gwee