Forum: Young people taking more risks to get rich quickly

There is nothing wrong with wanting to build up one's wealth, but the allure of easy money seems to have pushed the young into exploring at times dubious ways to build wealth.

It is troubling to read that some young Singaporeans are choosing to commit a crime to get quick and easy money instead of earning it through decent means (Young people in Singapore lured by fast buck to be money mules, March 21).

The allure of quick and easy money via investments also seems to have pushed young people into taking more risks.

At the same time, some young people are picky about the jobs they want to do, seemingly prioritising quick and easy ways to make money.

Perhaps some blame can fall on parents who shower their children with material gifts and treat them like princes and princesses, inadvertently creating some of the self-entitled young adults we see today.

More can perhaps be done to teach and encourage parents or parents-to-be to pass on the life values that would be beneficial to their children.

Alex Leow Yan Sin