Forum: Young entrepreneurs need a leg-up in e-commerce space

The Covid-19 pandemic, which left people staying home more over the last three years, has changed the way Singaporeans shop and what they buy, and this has helped boost sales on e-commerce platforms.

It also seeded the rise of young local entrepreneurs who, having picked up new skills while cooped up at home, are trying their hand at selling their creations online.

However, many struggle with the intense competition from more established and better-resourced online stores that can offer cheaper products.

Young local entrepreneurs who have yet to complete their tertiary education and do not have much capital set aside face the added burden of having to cover the high fees charged by e-commerce platforms to market their products, advertising fees, and costs underwritten when the products don’t sell.

Although events like Public Garden and The Hammock Market allow young entrepreneurs to exhibit and sell their creations, booth rental fees are expensive and not always recouped by merchandise sales. All these challenges discourage many young adults from starting and cultivating their own businesses.

To support their entrepreneurial spirit, the authorities could provide a subsidised platform for small, local creative businesses to advertise and market their products. This would give budding entrepreneurs greater exposure and help alleviate the cost burden they face as they get started. It would also motivate young adults to embrace entrepreneurship.

Celine Chin Yee