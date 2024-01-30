Forum: ‘Yes’ to new fare cards if commuters had known about $40m

Updated
34 sec ago
Published
2 min ago

I am disappointed that the Land Transport Authority is thinking of spending $40 million to extend the usage of the existing fare cards, mainly so that commuters can see fare deductions and card balances when tapping out at fare gates (Phasing out older payment cards in SimplyGo switch a ‘judgment error’, says Transport Minister, Jan 26).

If the public had known that so much money would be involved in keeping the old system, we would definitely be able to accept the minor inconvenience of not being able to see fare deductions and card balances when we tap out. 

Therefore it was the right decision to retire the older cards but commuters just needed to know the reason for the change and the costs involved for keeping them.

Lin Hay Tsu

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top